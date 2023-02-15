Man charged with arson after North Shore house burns with family inside

A man has been charged following a house fire in Milford on Tuesday.

A man has been charged with arson after a house on Auckland’s North Shore was destroyed by fire.

A family was inside the property on Mildford’s Quebec Rd when the fire took hold on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been charged with wilfully setting a fire to the property knowing that it would cause danger to life.

No further information was available, given the matter is now before the North Shore District Court.

If found guilty, the man could face up to 14 years in prison.

It is understood police used a neighbour’s ladder to rescue the occupants and their children from the house.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A neighbour heard screams before the house became engulfed in smoke.

A neighbour was working from home as the incident unfolded.

“I heard screaming and I thought they were having a fight.”

“Then we heard alarms and suddenly the place was engulfed in smoke and windows were smashing. It was so thick you couldn’t see the house.”

Both storeys of the property appeared scorched when Stuff visited a few hours later.

A fire investigator at the scene said a family was inside the house when it caught fire.

They were alerted to the fire by alarms.

The investigator said a thorough investigation had been completed, the findings of which were not yet available.