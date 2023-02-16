Man accused of strangling teenager 'behaved unusually' after her death

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

In the hour after a 16-year-old girl died, the man accused of her killing “behaved unusually” – leaving his car without any trousers as he drove onto a petrol station forecourt.

Trinity Oliver was 16 when the Crown say she was murdered by Vikhil Krishna, 24, in September 2021 – as Auckland was still in lockdown due to Covid-19.

Oliver’s body was found naked in a secluded area of south Auckland’s Manurewa near some train tracks. The Crown says she was strangled to death by a man she’d previously been in a relationship with.

On Thursday, the jury were played hours of CCTV footage from the days leading up to and after Oliver’s death.

READ MORE:

* Teenager strangled to death, left naked on secluded Manurewa road, Crown says



Oliver and Krishna were in a brief relationship in July 2021, but neither of their family or friends knew of it.

The pair had little interaction after July. However, in the week of Oliver’s death, Krishna began messaging her, offering her some “gear” asking if she wants to meet up for a puff, the Crown said in opening.

Supplied Trinity Oliver was 16 when she died.

In the footage from the afternoon of September 10, Krishna stops at three petrol stations in south Auckland.

CCTV video shows him wearing a red San Francisco 49ers jersey with the number 77 on.

While he’s stopped at petrol stations, Detective Jordan Brown said the footage shows there was a person sitting in the passenger seat, wearing a grey jersey and black top. The Crown says this is Oliver.

Krishna’s white Toyota was captured by other CCTV cameras on September 10 and into the early hours of September 11, being driven in south Auckland.

At 2.19am, the car turns onto McVilly Rd and CCTV footage from Homai train station shows the car slowing down and stopping, before reversing into a driveway and the lights going off.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Vikhil Krishna is accused of murdering Trinity Oliver in September 2021.

The area falls into darkness, but at 2.42am a flashing light appears for about 10 seconds.

Detective Brown said this could be an indicator or hazard light.

Then at 2.55am, a dim light appears which is visible for about 25 seconds.

A minute later, the car reverses and leaves with the headlights off.

It’s in these 36 minutes the Crown say Oliver was strangled to death after suffering a sustained attack.

Photos of Oliver were taken by Krishna in this time too.

No other car or person is captured on CCTV stopping near that area or approaching Oliver’s body until 4pm that day.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Trinity Oliver’s dead body was found on a road near Homai train station.

At 3.04am, Krishna’s car is captured near Mobil Puhinui. He stops his car just before the entrance to the petrol station and is not wearing any trousers, Brown said.

“He stands out on the footpath and behaves unusually and then pushed the vehicle onto the forecourt,” Brown said.

In the footage, Krishna can be seen in his red jersey walking around his car and staring at it as a couple of other cars drive past.

CCTV footage from the Mobil captures him pulling up near a petrol pump, where he appears to be rummaging around in his car for a few minutes.

Ron Mansfield, KC, previously told the jury his client didn’t deny ultimately causing Oliver’s death, but said the use of methamphetamine would be a key part to focus on.

He further argued the death was manslaughter not murder.

The trial before Justice Peter Andrew and a jury continues.