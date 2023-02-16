Three people face 72 charges of historical sexual and physical offending

Three people have been charged and are set to appear in court.

Three people are facing a total of 72 charges in relation to allegations of historical sexual and physical offending committed by a contracted care provider in Auckland.

Counties Manukau police began investigating after Oranga Tamariki notified police in June 2021 around concerns with a care provider operating within the wider south Auckland region.

A 72-year-old woman, 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man have been charged and are all set to appear in court this month.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said investigators working on Operation Annalise have spoken with more than 500 people.

Those males were identified as having been placed with the provider between 2002 and 2021, many of whom are now adults.

“Police have now reached a point in our investigation where we have filed charges,” Vickers said.

The 72-year-old woman is facing 43 charges, relating to 12 complainants. Those charges include 19 sexual offences, nine ill-treatment offences and seven assault offences.

The 33-year-old woman is facing 17 charges, relating to seven complainants. Those charges include 11 sexual offences and two ill-treatment offences.

The man faces 12 charges – including assault and two ill-treatment offences – relating to eight complainants.

The man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday and the two women are set to appear in the Pukekohe District Court later this month.

Vickers said, as the matter is before the court, police are limited in what they can say further about the alleged offending or the provider itself.

Police are also incredibly mindful of the privacy of the victims identified in the inquiries to date, Vickers said.

"Our investigation team has been ensuring welfare is in place for those we have been speaking to, and we will continue to ensure there is appropriate support available moving forward.”

The detective inspector said the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests or charges can’t be ruled out.

"Police are encouraging anyone who might have information that may assist the investigation further to get in contact with us, or if they wish to discuss any matters relating to this offending,” Vickers said.

How people can get in contact

Police have set up dedicated 0800 number for people to provide further information or discuss matters relating to offending under Operation Annalise.

Please call 0800 ANNALISE (0800 266 25473).

Where to get help