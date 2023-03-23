Suitcase murder accused loses name suppression, but still can't be named

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The South Korean woman charged after the bodies of two children were found in suitcases has lost name suppression, but still can’t be named.

The woman, the children’s mother, was earlier extradited from South Korea after an international manhunt.

She has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder and is set to go to trial in Auckland in 2024.

The bodies of the two children were in August found in suitcases that had been held in a Papatoetoe storage facility for years.

READ MORE:

* Woman accused of suitcase murders wants name suppression until end of trial

* Woman accused of suitcase murders pleads not guilty

* Suitcase murder accused granted name suppression at appearance in Auckland court



They were discovered by members of the public who bought the contents of the storage locker in an auction.

They were not aware the children’s bodies were inside until they brought the suitcases home.

Strict suppression orders prevent media from revealing the children’s identities. Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

Justice Anne Hinton released her decision on Thursday after a hearing in February at the High Court at Auckland.

Justice Hinton declined the woman’s continued suppression, however the woman’s lawyer Lorraine Smith indicated she would be appealing.

At the hearing, Smith sought continued name suppression for her client through to the end of the trial.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The woman appeared at the Manukau District Court back in November.

She made the application on the basis of extreme hardship and said publication would endanger the woman’s safety.

The defence lawyer acknowledged there was public interest when a child died and a parent was charged with murder.

However, Smith said naming her client could impede the woman’s ability to participate in medical assessments and judicial proceedings.

Prosecutor Gareth Kayes said the Crown was neutral on the application. He said there were some unusual factors in the case.

Tania Goatley, acting on behalf of Stuff, NZME and Newshub, opposed continued name suppression.

Stuff is restricted from reporting most of the arguments made by the lawyers.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of South Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

South Korean police said the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

Immigration records showed she returned to South Korea in 2018.