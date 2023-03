Police descended on the rural Auckland suburb of Helensville.

A spokesperson said police had received a report of a “family harm related matter” at 6.51am.

“A man has been taken into police custody without incident,” they said.

A resident on Mangakura Rd said a police helicopter had been hovering around nearby properties.

He said his wife saw eight or nine police cars on her way to work this morning.