Man charged after woman allegedly kidnapped in Gisborne

A man has been charged after an alleged kidnapping incident in Gisborne.

A woman was allegedly kidnapped and seriously assaulted in Gisborne overnight.

A 25-year-old man has been charged following the incident overnight, police said in a statement.

“The parties were known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.”

No further information was available given the matter is before the courts.

Police became aware of the incident due to increased patrols in Gisborne following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said police will remain visible in the area.

“Our community can be assured police will be out in force in and around the city, and any criminal activity will not be tolerated.”