21-year-old man arrested in relation to Auckland bus stabbing

The incident took place just after 8pm on the 25L bus route, on Symonds Street in central Auckland.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing on an Auckland bus earlier this week.

A person was left with critical injuries after a stabbing on a bus on Symonds St in central Auckland about 8.10pm on Thursday evening.

On Sunday, police arrested a 21-year-old man in relation to the incident.

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday 20 February, facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Ashish Bakshi was working at a liquor store on Symonds St in central Auckland, when he noticed police gathered around a bus outside.

Bakshi said he walked out of his store just after 8pm to see what had happened, and saw a man had been stabbed in the middle of the chest.

The man appeared to be in his 30s, he said.

Bakshi said he was told by passengers that two men had been fighting on the bus. The driver stopped the bus and told the pair to leave, and one man stabbed the other before running away, he said.