A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on Tuesday night. (File photo)

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in south Auckland overnight.

“One male victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition but is now stable,” a police spokesperson said.

Another man, a 70-year-old, was located at the scene on Trentham Rd, Papakura by police and arrested.

He is due to appear in the Papakura District Court, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.