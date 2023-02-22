Auckland man shot dead by muggers while on holiday in Philippines

Auckland man Nick Stacey died while on holiday after being shot by muggers.

An Auckland man was fatally shot in the chest while on holiday in the Philippines before muggers stole his girlfriend’s phone and wallet.

Filipino Police have named Nicholas Stacey, 34, as the man who was attacked by unidentified assailants riding motorcycles.

Local media ABS CBN reported that a man “pointed an unknown type of firearm to the witness and declared a hold-up while the rider parked the said motorcycle a few metres away”.

Stacey then “intervened and tried to grab the assailant’s weapon, but the suspect fired the gun and hit the victim's left chest, resulting in his death”, according to the police report.

The motorcycle-riding men then stole the phone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend and fled towards Pasay City, it said.

Police have reportedly ordered a manhunt of two identified suspects.

In a statement to media, police chief general Jonnel Estomo said he knew the incident had the potential to cause fear among tourists visiting the country.

Police would ensure the attackers would be held to account, he said.

Meanwhile, a Givealittle page has been started to cover the cost of bringing Stacey’s body back to New Zealand.

Stacey’s sister-in-law Shaina Murray said friends and family had been devastated by the loss of “a young, kindhearted, selfless and loving man”.

“He was deeply passionate about Child Rescue, working to spread the word of what they did, for around 10 years,” she wrote.

“As a volunteer with the Student Volunteer Army, Nick shopped for and delivered over 50 grocery orders to vulnerable people during the Covid lockdowns.”

Supplied Stacey's family has started a Givealittle to raise funds to bring his body back to New Zealand.

Nearly $6000 had been raised through the Givealittle page as of Wednesday morning.

A death notice in the New Zealand Herald said Stacey was “cruelly taken” from his family while on holiday.

He was a “truly and deeply loved son” and “loyal brother”, it said.

“Nick truly was a unique and caring member of our family.”