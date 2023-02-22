Equipment stolen from West Auckland surf lifesaving club after 'devastating' cyclone

A West Auckland surf lifesaving club has lost all of its radios and other “vital pieces of emergency equipment” in a burglary of its patrol facilities on Tuesday.

This comes just over a week after cyclone Gabrielle swept through the community, bringing huge floods and slips.

“By stealing this equipment these thieves have put lives at risk,” a United North Piha Lifeguard Service spokesperson said on Facebook.

The small community on Auckland’s west coast was “incredibly sad and angry” about the missing equipment, the post said.

“These radios are vital pieces of emergency equipment, allowing our lifeguards to communicate with each other during not only day-to-day operations but time-critical rescues and emergency response to events like the recent Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The radios are programmed to a private network so will be useless to anyone else and we are hopeful of their safe return,” the spokesperson said.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call 105 or go to their website and use ‘Update My Report’.

“This incident is incredibly disappointing given the area has been severely impacted by recent weather events,” a spokesperson said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland’s Waitākere recorded 248mm of rain during cyclone Gabrielle and parts of Piha were underwater.

“Please reference file number 230221/8179.”

Auckland’s west coast was smashed by the cyclone last week, with some residents still unable to return home.

Tourists have been warned to stay away from the area so they don’t get in the way of cleanup and block emergency services from getting into Piha.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, Waitākere recorded 248mm of rain, causing widespread flooding and power outages.