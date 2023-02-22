Man admits dodging Customs duty and importing drugs alongside 'little prince of counterfeit cigarettes'

A man who imported methamphetamine and dodged Customs tax alongside the “little prince of counterfeit cigarettes” has pleaded guilty.

Yangzi Li appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where he admitted importing methamphetamine and MDMA into New Zealand, possessing methamphetamine and possessing cocaine and cannabis for supply.

Li further admitted defrauding Customs by failing to declare around 8000 cigarettes.

His co-accused, Han Zhang, was jailed for 11 years after he admitted importing, and attempting to import, drugs, defrauding Customs, selling untaxed cigarettes, dishonestly using documents and possessing false passports.

READ MORE:

* 'Little prince of counterfeit cigarettes' motivated by greed, jailed for 11 years

* 'Little prince of counterfeit cigarettes' admits dodging $470k Customs duty and $5m worth of drugs charges



STUFF The chequered history of the cigarette filter. (First published April 2021)

At Zhang’s sentencing, Justice Paul Davison said Li was an employee of Zhang’s business, JSS Network Ltd (JSS Food), which operated a meal delivery business from an Epsom address.

On Wednesday, Justice Sally Fitzgerald convicted Li and remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing in April.