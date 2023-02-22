Prison officer wrote observation reports before doing the observations, inquest told

Kody Gunson was found unresponsive inside his Mt Eden prison cell and was pronounced dead at hospital the following day.

A former Corrections officer filled in prisoner observation documents before actually carrying out the observations, an inquest has heard.

The man, who has name suppression, is giving evidence at the inquest into the death of 21-year-old Kody Gunson, who was found unresponsive in his Mt Eden prison cell and died on October 5, 2015.

“The system was broken and it needed fixing,” the man said on Wednesday. “Unfortunately Kody did what he did before it was fixed. I don’t know if it’s been fixed since.”

Mt Eden prison was being staffed by private prison operator Serco employees at the time, although the management of the prison had recently been taken over by Corrections, following allegations of “fight clubs”.

Serco would eventually pay the Government $8 million for costs associated with the change-over.

The inquest has heard evidence about Gunson being attacked by a person with a baseball bat and hit in the head and elbow before his arrest. He was transferred to hospital before being returned to prison.

His injuries meant he was considered at-risk and needed to be checked by an officer every 15 minutes.

The former Corrections officer said he was sent to the special needs unit “to fill in the gaps” with staff shortages.

He saidalthough management expected the checks to be done every 15 minutes, officers would do their best but could not meet the requirements.

“Sometimes, to save time for the officer, the officer would pre-fill out for the next observation… It’s not best practice but unfortunately, when you’re under-staffed, it forces officers to take shortcuts.”

The man said Gunson appeared to be “off”. He had a head injury and was “isolating himself”. The man said he tried throughout the day to contact the psych team and the nurse to get Gunson help but could not get hold of them.

Those concerns only increased when he read Gunson’s file and saw the young man had spent time in a forensic mental health unit and had a history of self-harming.

Supplied Kody Gunson’s stepmother Siobhan Murray and father Jason Gunson have attended every day of the inquest.

The following day the former officer was back working in the special needs unit, filling in between the end of the day shift and the start of the night shift. In his brief handover, he was told Gunson had a “distressing” phone call and to keep an eye on him.

The man said Gunson should have had a risk assessment at that point.

He said shortly after he took over, Gunson began yelling in his cell. He was highly agitated and reported hearing voices.

“I had done everything I had in my immediate powers apart from dragging him along to medical and say ‘hey, look at this man’, which I wasn’t allowed to do… I had done everything I could and it frustrates the hell out of me.”

Simon Mount KC, the lawyer assisting the Coroner, asked why the observation notes made no mention of Gunson shouting or talking about hearing voices. Instead, all four observations between 5.30pm and 6.30pm reported Gunson “sitting on his bed”.

The man said: “I can’t explain why I wrote that… It’s more likely to be on automatic pilot, I know that sounds glib, but it’s the only explanation I can give.”

Mount reminded the man “this is not a blame game” before asking if all four observations had been filled out prior to the actual check being done.

“The first two I didn’t pre-sign, but the later two I did.”

Mount asked about CCTV footage which did not show the officer carrying out any checks after initially arriving in the unit.

“The prison inspector formed a view that Kody Gunson was unobserved for up to 50 minutes,” Mount said.

The man said there was a blind spot and the cameras couldn’t see him.

He was the officer who found Gunson and, with the help of a nurse, carried out CPR.

Asked what should have been done differently, the man said Gunson should have been on five minute observations. He also spoke of the importance of following procedures and filling out paper work properly.

“If [Serco] hadn’t let the prison run down so much then Kody would’ve probably still been with us.”

Earlier, he was asked about the standard of mental health training he received.

“We had higher standards under Corrections but unfortunately when it changed over to the private sector, it dropped pretty fast. There was a culture of complacency.”

Under questioning from the family’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, the former officer said he understood the cameras in the unit had been removed because it was about to be converted into a youth unit and there were privacy concerns.

He said the oxygen bottle that was included in the medical kit was empty.

Ellis asked if the standard of medical care received by inmates was of a similar standard to that available to the public, as required under legislation. The man responded “probably not”.

Serco’s lawyer Linda Clark asked how he could have checked on Gunson when the CCTV footage shows he never went near Gunson’s cell door and the light in Gunson’s cell was out.

The man said Gunson, along with other prisoners, were standing at their cell doors and he could see them through the small window. He accepted that his statements to the police, the prison inspectorate and the Coroner were inconsistent but that his thoughts had initially been “jumbled about”.

The inquest, before Coroner Alison Mills at the Auckland District Court, has heard evidence from a prison nurse and former prison officers. The Coroner is expected to receive written submissions from parties in April.

