Shop owner tails ramraiders for 16km, cops busy elsewhere

The Grocery Barn store in Cambridge, owned by Karan Sandhu (pictured), was ramraided in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A Cambridge store owner is calling for greater policing measures after he and his wife chased a carload of burglars, who ramraided his store, across town in the pitch black night.

The police, however, couldn’t meet them halfway.

They instead responded to the premises and later found the stolen car used by the offenders.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Karan Sandhu and his wife were awoken when the alarm went off in their Grocery Barn supermarket, just three months after opening day.

They checked the security camera and saw three men in bandannas.

The men in dark clothing had smashed their way through the front entrance with the nose of the car before making off with cheese, ice-creams and beer.

./Stuff The offenders barged through Karan Sandhu’s store before fleeing with stolen items such as cheese, beer, ice-creams and drinks.

“I live really close, so I literally ran out of bed and got the keys and started travelling down the road,” Sandhu said.

Police were on the line but unable to attend immediately, Sandhu said.

“I see a car drive past with a broken light, and we did a U-turn and started following it.”

The couple spent 30 minutes tracking the offenders in the pitch black night, across Cambridge to the outskirts of Hamilton, but it was a lost cause.

He felt it was all he could do to at least prevent the offenders targeting another store.

Once they arrived back at the scene, police had arrived, Sandhu said. The store was reopened later that day.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times The owners of Grocery Barn were still counting the cost of the damage left behind following the ramraid.

“I told the police, you guys took too long ... if there was police in Cambridge or police active ... they would have caught them red-handed ... but apparently we don’t have any police officers [in Cambridge] after 2am,” he said.

”It’s just so frustrating ... it’s just ridiculous, I felt helpless.”

Police said in a statement they were alerted to reports of a “burglary at a commercial premises on Cambridge Rd in which a vehicle was used to gain entry” around 3.30am.

“Police responded with units from across the Waikato district and the vehicle was located later in the morning and seized for forensic examination,” the statement said.

”A scene examination of the premises was completed by staff.”

Following the raid, Sandhu and his wife were still calculating the cost, but he said there was $500-600 spent on the security call-out.

./Stuff The silver car used during the ramraid was found to be stolen and later abandoned.

There would also be the cost of damage to the door, the stock stolen and the clean-up.

Most frustrating, however, was that many store owners no longer feel safe and may leave the country.

Sandhu said they’d had enough.

“What if they come and loot my home one day? I’ve got a kid on the way ... what if they come to my house, and it takes 45 minutes for an officer to come, in that time they could literally kill someone,” he said.

“I fear for my life when I’m closing the shop. I fear that one night I’m going to wake up and if it takes 45 minutes for police to turn up, [offenders] are going to have 45 minutes to turn my shop around.”

Fellow Waikato retailer Ash Parmar knows that frustration and grief.

He has owned a Bottle-O in Huntly for 18 years and has been ramraided before.

Parmar and other retailers are in constant communication with each other to share their ordeals and receive support.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato retailer Ash Parmar wonders if ramraids are low on the police list of priorities.

“It’s not a criticism of police, it’s a criticism of the procedures, it shows you that ramraiding is so low on their list perhaps,” Parmar said.

“They feel scared ... it’s carrying on, ramraids as such are slowing down literally because shops have bollards and other security measures now but aggravated robberies are going up and most of them have victims involved.”

Waipā District Council mayor Susan O’Regan said she had made some enquiries and understood police “responded promptly to the report made by the business owner”.

Council had a “close and effective working relationship” with police, O’Regan said.

“I have utmost confidence in [police] and think they do a great job in often trying circumstances,” she said.

“In saying that our business owners are frustrated with these types of offences and I think as a council we have responded well in terms of our commitment to fund CCTV camera coverage.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waipā District Council Mayor, Susan O'Regan has faith in the police.

When questioned whether the district and Waikato in general needed more police resources, she said “everyone in the country right now would answer that question with a yes”.

“But I do think our local men and women in blue do a great job and as a community we are hugely grateful for their dedication and commitment.”

Police said they were continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry to find those responsible.

“Police are providing support to the victim in what is understandably a distressing time.”