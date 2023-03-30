Alleged serial killer's son, who raped 12-year-old, fails to appeal conviction

Joey Haarhoff and Gert van Rooyen are believed to be responsible for the abduction, rape and murder of at least six young girls in the late 1980s.

The son of a woman who is believed to have helped an infamous serial killer in South Africa has failed to have his conviction overturned for raping a young girl.

Abraham Benjamin Haarhoff​ was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment after being found guilty of two charges of rape, three counts of sexual violation by unlawful connection and three charges of indecent assault.

Judge Richard Earwaker ordered him to serve at least six and a half years behind bars back in 2022.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in Auckland dismissed his appeal against conviction.

READ MORE:

* Son of alleged serial killer jailed for raping 12-year-old girl



At the Court of Appeal, Haarhoff’s lawyer Warren Pyke submitted the young girl’s evidence wasn’t credible or reliable and the conviction should be set aside because of Judge Earwaker’s directions to the jury.

However the Court of Appeal ruled there was no miscarriage of justice in this case.

“There is nothing in the evidence to suggest that the complainant had a motive to give false evidence prejudicial to the appellant,” the Court of Appeal said.

Stuff is unable to report further details of the judgment at risk of identifying the survivor.

Haarhoff is the son of Joey Haarhoff, who alongside her partner – Haarhoff’s stepfather Gert van Rooyen – is believed to have kidnapped, sexually assaulted and then murdered at least five girls between 1988 and 1989 in South Africa.

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

Van Rooyen shot Joey Haarhoff and then himself in 1990 during a police chase, after a young girl escaped from their Pretoria home.

Haarhoff moved to New Zealand in 2017. The following year he began sexually assaulting and raping a 12-year-old girl over a six-month period.

“She said it would happen a lot, and she would ask you not to, but you took no notice.”

On one occasion Haarhoff pinned the victim down and raped her, despite her crying.

Another time the sexual offending caused blood clots to the victim.

At sentencing, Judge Earwaker said the harm to the victim was extensive, and she was particularly vulnerable given her age.

Judge Earwaker ensured the victim impact statement was read in court in the hope Haarhoff would understand the huge impact the offending has had on the victim.

Despite the jury’s guilty verdicts, Haarhoff told a pre-sentence report writer the victim was lying, and he would have admitted the offending if he was guilty.

He was assessed as being at high risk off future offending and would not be able to attend any programmes inside prison until he accepted his actions.

Judge Earwaker said there was no doubt Haarhoff's upbringing in South Africa had been difficult.

“The infamy of the Haarhoff name... must have had a huge impact on you,” Judge Earwaker.

The judge said it was difficult to find a nexus between Haarhoff's upbringing and his offending, however accepted it had some impact.

Haarhoff was also placed on the Child Sex Offender Register, meaning once he’s released from prison he will be subject to reporting conditions for the rest of his life.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.