82 charges laid against Auckland pair described as 'prolific retail crime offenders'

The pair are described as prolific retail crime offenders.

An Auckland pair, allegedly responsible for more than $300,000 worth of retail crimes, have been arrested.

Police have filed 82 charges against the duo, describing them as “allegedly two of the most prolific retail crime offenders in the country”.

“Police will allege the pair are responsible for a significant amount of theft, with offending taking place across Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and Waikato within the past year.”

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle said a 33-year-old woman would appear in the Auckland District Court, charged with aggravated robbery and 49 counts of theft

A 28-year-old man would also appear, charged with aggravated robbery and 31 counts of theft.

More charges could be filed, Hoyle said.

“We know how much this sort of offending can impact on business owners and the public.

“Police remain committed to investigating offending at retail premises and will continue to work hard in holding those responsible to account.”