Police on the hunt for man wanted for alleged kidnapping, wounding with intent

Police say they are on the hunt for a man who is wanted in relation to kidnapping and wounding with intent following an incident in Auckland earlier this month.

The incident resulted in the closure of the North Shore’s Glenfield Library on February 2.

Mitchell Turner, 35, is wanted in connection with the incident and should not be approached, police say.

”Police believe Turner is in the Auckland region, and we are asking anyone with information around his whereabouts to contact us,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

If anyone sees him they should call 111, police said.

Two people, a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, are already before the North Shore District Court.

Stuff

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Waitematā East CIB, said police had now obtained a warrant for Turner's arrest.

Poland is reminding anyone found to be assisting Turner in evading police that they could face prosecution.