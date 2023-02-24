Suspect hands himself in after 'selfless' Auckland man shot dead in Philippines

Auckland man Nicholas Stacey was shot by muggers in the street while on holiday in the Philippines.

The Auckland man shot dead while on holiday in the Philippines has been described as a selfless man who would live off baked beans for weeks, so he could save money to donate to charities.

Filipino Police say Nicholas Stacey was shot by unidentified men riding a motorcycle in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati financial district.

Local media are reporting one of the suspects has handed himself in, shortly after police released photos of their suspect.

The 34 year-old was involved with a myriad of charities, including Child Rescue, an organisation that teams up with local police to stop children being sexually exploited and get the help they need.

Child Rescue said in a statement: “The Child Rescue board, staff and volunteers will be forever grateful for Nick who even in his absence continues to be a voice for those in need.”

Stacey raised money for the organisation for 10 years.

A friend of Stacey’s, Vincent*, is an Auckland police officer. He uses his holidays to travel to South-east Asia with Child Rescue, where he goes undercover and rescues children.

Vincent told Stuff Stacey was a lock-smith by profession but unlike some others his age, he wasn’t saving for a house or a car.

“He worked so he could support and enable the rescue of children... he encouraged me and others to be better people.”

AP The scene where Nicholas Stacey was shot during a robbery.

Vincent says Stacey had travelled extensively through south-east Asia. It was during those trips he came face-to-face with the poverty and suffering of children which inspired him to do more.

“He was so passionate about defending the rights of the vulnerable. In his last moments, that’s exactly what he was doing.”

Vincent remembers seeing Stacey for the first time in a while and noticing he looked unwell. Stacey confided in him he had been living off canned beans and spaghetti for weeks.

“I was concerned and asked him: 'Are you ok?’ He just looked at me and smiled. He said: ‘Things couldn’t be better, I need to raise funds to help more people.”

It was sacrifices like that which made Stacey special, Vincent said.

Stacey was also a member of the Student Volunteer Army and delivered shopping to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“Even small things like Movember...he’d always be behind it.”

Stacey had been on holiday in the Philippines with his girlfriend when he was shot dead.

AP has reported Stacey’s girlfriend, Pamela Gaye Villanoza, told investigators she and Stacey had just arrived in the capital region from a holiday in the western island province of Palawan.

They were walking to a laundromat in the early hours after midnight when two men approached on a motorcycle.

One of the men got off the bike and pointed a pistol at the couple, while his companion parked a few metres away.

Stacey grappled with the armed man and was shot and killed, she said.

Before fleeing, the gunman took a cellphone and wallet belonging to Villanoza.

In a statement to media, police chief general Jonnel Estomo said he knew the incident had the potential to cause fear among tourists visiting the country.

At a media conference on Friday, Filipino police released a picture of the suspect, named as John Mar Manalo.

CNN Philippines has since reported the man had handed himself into police and “vehemently” denied any involvement in the killing.

He is in custody.

A Givealittle page has been started to cover the cost of bringing Stacey’s body back to New Zealand.

It has so far raised more than $20,000.