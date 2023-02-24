Suspect identified after Auckland man shot dead in Philippines

Auckland man Nicholas Stacey was shot by muggers in the street while on holiday in the Philippines.

Filipino police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Auckland man in Manila.

Nicholas Stacey, 34, was shot by men riding a motorcycle in a suburban street in the Makati financial district.

Stacey had been on holiday with his girlfriend at the time.

At a media conference on Friday, Filipino police released a picture of the suspect, named as John Mar Manalo.

The Manila Bulletin reported police were offering a reward for information that led to his arrest.

AP has reported Stacey’s girlfriend, Pamela Gaye Villanoza, told investigators she and Stacey had just arrived in the capital region from a holiday in the western island province of Palawan.

They were walking to a laundromat in the early hours after midnight when two men approached on a motorcycle.

One of the men got off the bike and pointed a pistol at the couple, while his companion parked a few metres away.

Stacey grappled with the armed man and was shot and killed, she said.

Before fleeing, the gunman took the cellphone and wallet belonging to Villanoza.

In a statement to media, police chief general Jonnel Estomo said he knew the incident had the potential to cause fear among tourists visiting the country.

AP The scene where Nicholas Stacey was shot during a robbery.

Stacey was involved with myriad charities, including Child Rescue, an organisation that teams up with local police to stop children being sexually exploited and get the help they need.

Child Rescue said in a statement: “The Child Rescue board, staff and volunteers will be forever grateful for Nick who even in his absence continues to be a voice for those in need.”

A Givealittle page has been started to cover the cost of bringing Stacey’s body back to New Zealand.

It has so far raised more than $20,000.