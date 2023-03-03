The 'madman' and the road worker: how police moved in on a delusional killer

Tony Wall took this picture of Quin Winders on his farm at Pohokura before he was arrested for murder.

Ten years after the senseless murder of road worker George Taiaroa, Tony Wall, the only reporter to have interviewed his killer, reveals new details of the police operation to snare a “madman”.

In late November 2012, Detective Sergeant Debra​ Gower, officer in charge of the New Plymouth organised crime squad, was making general inquiries in Whangamomona​, the remote and eccentric little Taranaki town that calls itself a “republic”.

Several people told her of their concerns about a man named Quin Winders, who lived alone in a barn with no windows on the other side of the Whangamomona Saddle at Pohokura​.

They described him as the “local madman”, Gower later wrote. He was unpredictable, often delusional and had guns. He was “not to be trusted” the locals said, warning police not to approach his property.

READ MORE:

* Winders wanted key evidence thrown out, but Court of Appeal ruled against him

* A man who moves in two worlds: The different sides of Quinton Paul Winders

* Father of alleged gunman Max Winders takes the stand in the George Taiaroa murder trial

* Police bugging in murder case revealed



This was before the time of domestic terrorists, mosque shootings and organised conspiracy theorists; the warning did not trigger a major response.

Gower and a colleague stopped outside Winders’ property, observing a high gate which was locked. They drove on.

Gower later entered a note in the police intelligence system, so officers who had future dealings with Winders would know to be careful.

We will never know whether a visit to Winders’ property by police might have changed what happened four months later, on March 19, 2013, when he shot road worker George Taiaroa, 67, in cold blood 200km north in the Kinleith Forest.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times Winder’s property.

Perhaps if he’d known police were looking at him, he might have kept a low profile.

But then again, Winders lived in an alternative reality, one where a “sex slave ring” operated in his small corner of the world, police were involved in a giant conspiracy and being a bit slow to flash a stop sign was a crime punishable by death.

Police said in a statement the information Gower received didn’t meet the “evidential threshold for further action” and there was no way they could have anticipated Winders’ later actions.

The intelligence note by Gower is contained in police files, obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, which paint a fascinating picture of police interactions with him after he became the prime suspect for the murder of Taiaroa.

It’s clear from the files that Winders was a prime suspect from early in the investigation, although it would be two years and eight months before he was finally arrested and charged.

Waikato Times Winders during his trial in Rotorua in 2016.

A “subject profile” from early April, 2013, listed all his vehicles, including a Jeep Cherokee, an ex-army Unimog, a 1982 Mercedes Benz and his pride and joy, a 1987 Lotus Esprit which he’d bought from money made working in Australian mines.

The profile, marked “classified” and “in confidence”, included information about his parents, Max and Janet, his three siblings, as well as friends and employers.

His property at Pohokura was about 200ha, mostly in steep native bush, the profile said, while Winders lived in a “steel barn” that had no power.

“He is not generally liked in the local community due to his reclusive and odd personality.”

The profile said he had “minimal interests” but he was passionate about his vehicles and was also into Safari hunting, belonging to Safari Club International.

A profile drawn up for Quin Winders, killer of George Taiaroa.

He’d purchased the Unimog with the idea of running safari tours on his property, “which is unlikely due to the rugged terrain”.

Although he came from a wealthy farming family and attended private schools in Auckland, the profile noted that Winders was “extremely frugal with his money and lives a minimalist lifestyle”.

He’d spent most of his time working on a property at Benneydale owned by an old university friend, constructing 16km of fencing.

“His standard of fencing is to a very good workmanship.”

He also took pride in his appearance – at one point “very eager” to find his double-breasted jacket and comb his hair before going with police for questioning.

The profile suggested that Winders was more likely to respond to a “professional and calm approach” by police, rather than “direct and authoritarian”.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times The Unimog inside the property.

In a “suspect profile” drawn up in June 2013, it was revealed that police had made a major breakthrough.

They'd discovered that a week prior to his murder, Taiaroa had been controlling a stop-go operation on SH1 at Atiamuri when a Land Rover driven by Winders’ father, Max, with Quin in the passenger seat, was involved in a minor accident.

“It is believed Taiaroa was not giving clear directions which resulted in the Winders’ ‘overshooting’ a queue of traffic and then having to reverse their vehicle,” the profile says. “While doing this, their trailer has hit another vehicle behind, causing a small amount of damage.”

Further inquiries had found father-and-son had “attempted to avoid some liability through their insurance company by not truthfully reporting some of the circumstances of what occurred.

“This incident, coupled with Quin’s unusual personality, is believed to be the catalyst and motivation for the homicide occurring.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times The scene soon after George Taiaroa was shot.

The profile described how a blue Jeep Cherokee had pulled up next to Taiaroa on March 19. “He is seen to lean in towards the passenger’s window and then fall back on to the road. Taiaroa was shot at close range in the head with a single round from a .22 rifle.”

The profile stated that Winders most likely drove to the farm at Benneydale, where he hid out for a while until, “under the cover of darkness”, he either went home to Pohokura or to his parents’ farm near Rotorua.

In another report from June, it was revealed that the police criminal profiling unit had been called in. They thought Winders may have “fixated on a perceived wrong (George Taiaroa not doing his job properly) and reacted to it in an extreme and deadly way”.

There was a warning for police staff to be cautious when speaking with Winders, “as he may be in possession of a firearm.

“It is also believed he may suffer with a personality disorder or mental illness ... whereby he may become a risk to personal safety of police and public”.

Despite the warning, it was noted that when Winders was brought to the Rotorua police for questioning on April 4, just over two weeks after the murder, he was not upset, even though he'd been “tackled by the [armed offenders squad] in a shop in Rotorua”.

A transcript of that interview, conducted by Detective Steve Dunn of Taupo, provides a good insight into Winders’ personality.

He confirmed he had a Jeep Cherokee, but insisted it was purple, rather than blue, its colour wrongly described by the woman at the registration office, as if this would somehow put police off the trail.

Winders' Jeep. Blue or purple?

He kept describing the incident at the roadworks a week before the murder, as “odd”.

The other driver was claiming his car had been dinged, Winders said, but there was only a small amount of damage that looked like it was already there.

“There was something very odd about it. And then, um, it just seemed really odd basically.”

He used the word “odd” 33 times to describe the collision and Taiaroa’s manning of the stop-go sign.

He said Taiaroa was sitting down, his sign leaning against his car, and he only flipped the sign to ‘stop’ at the last second, forcing Max Winders to brake.

Asked if Taiaroa had caused the accident, Winders said: “Um, he may well of, there may have been something there.

“There was something odd, something sloppy there.”

But he claimed the incident was “no big deal”.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ/Waikato Times During Winders’ trial, the jury was taken to the murder scene near Atiamuri. Winders, his defence team and Corrections officers came along, Winders’ hands handcuffed at the front.

Winders was asked about his firearms, including two .22 rifles, one of which police believe was the murder weapon. (It has never been found.)

At first, Winders said, he thought he’d misplaced the guns. But he was sure he’d put them back in his safe.

He claimed what had actually happened was a “sex and drug offender”, who’d been breaking into properties in the area, had pinched the keys to his barn and taken the guns.

He claimed that Stratford police were well aware of the man, who was involved with young women who’d been going missing.

Winders said he told two plainclothes detectives that he saw the man with a girl and “had a bad feeling”.

They told him they were “monitoring the situation" and to “keep cool”. He should watch the TV show Crimewatch, they [the detectives] supposedly told him.

“My understanding of it ... is that it was part of a much bigger, um, sex slave ring and paedophile ring.”

ALEX LIU/STUFF A Stuff analysis of over 1000 homicides lays bare a series of deeply entrenched social issues behind killings. (This video was first published in 2020.)

This was Winders’ imagination; there was no such operation.

A year later, when police visited his property to return items seized during an earlier search, Winders returned to this theme.

He’d been the victim of thefts from his property, he told a detective, and he suspected a guy called “Bigfoot” who had “grabbed girls off the streets in Wellington”.

During the Rotorua interview in April, 2013, he was asked about his movements on the day of the murder.

He was evasive.

Dunn said: “We're at the crossroads right now. You have to think long and hard about the responses to the questions I’m going to put to you”.

Winders: “Well I’d better get a lawyer or something if it’s getting like this. Yeah, I'll have to ... stop making comments ...if ... this is serious, you know.”

Dunn made several more attempts to get Winders to confess.

“Think about his family,” he said. “Let’s resolve it with your help.”

Winders refused further comment, asking for a cup of coffee, a ham sandwich and to use the “lavatory”.

A profile drawn up a few days later said that although Winders was “odd”, his interview showed an “ability to plan and think logically about how to avoid apprehension”.

A few weeks after the interview, police sent Winders a letter advising they were considering revoking his firearms licence.

The letter police sent to Quin Winders advising his firearms licence would be revoked.

The letter referred to a “disturbing report” that in 2009, Winders had discharged a firearm multiple times at a group of people hunting on a farm bordering his property.

In another incident, in 2012, “you shot at a person who was spotlight hunting on two occasions”.

***

(I was unaware of Winders’ background with firearms or the concerns of locals when I visited his property in February, 2014.

When I walked up his steep driveway, at first it seemed that no-one was home. Then suddenly, Winders appeared from around the side of the barn.

He was relaxed throughout our 30-minute conversation. I left thinking he was intelligent and charming, but mad as a March hare.

He kept going on about how police were sending emails, pretending to be him, to reporters. He said police “control the whole [surveillance] network” and pointed to areas in the bush where they’d put up cameras.

On this point, he was half right.)

***

The files show that there was an “electronic” phase to the operation – which Stuff understands included bugging phones of Winders and his family - but one document said that because Pohokura was so remote, “technical issues” meant it couldn't be extended to Winders’ property.

He was, however, being watched in the old-fashioned way, police apparently hiding out in bush on or near the farm.

“Quin does drink alcohol, as during a surveillance phase at his Pohokura address, he was seen in his living quarters drinking wine,” one report said.

Winders was finally arrested at a house he owned in Stratford in November, 2015, four members of the armed offenders squad present. He came quietly, an officer describing him as “extremely relaxed”.

The charge sheet from when Quinton Winders was arrested for the murder of George Taiaroa.

Winders was found guilty in September, 2016. His family yelled “love you” as he left the court, telling media he was innocent.

At his sentencing that December, Taiaroa’s daughter, Rochai​, said in a victim impact statement that losing her dad had shattered the family.

“The problem is the pieces will never fit back together like they did before because dad was the anchor piece that is missing.”

Winders was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years. In 2018, his appeal was thrown out.