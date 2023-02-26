Kiwi shearer stabbed to death in Wyoming allegedly by Kiwi girlfriend

A $500,000 bond has been set for Monique Sullivan’s bail from a Wyoming jail after she was accused of killing her boyfriend.

A Kiwi shearer is dead after being allegedly stabbed by his Kiwi girlfriend during a drunk argument in the US state of Wyoming.

Andrew Moore died on Monday in hospital after he was allegedly attacked by his girlfriend, which another shearer told US police was “in a rage”.

Moore’s girlfriend, Monique Sullivan, has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently in jail in the rural town of Kemmerer, the Lincoln Country district attorney’s office confirmed to Stuff.

Moore and Sullivan were shearers on a sheep ranch near the town of Kemmerer when Moore died, local media, the Star Valley Independent, reported on Thursday.

According to court documents, Moore received a “significant” stab wound to his left side.

Shortly after, Sullivan was transported to the same hospital with a self-inflicted injury.

Google Maps/Supplied The ranch Sullivan and Moore were working on is in Wyoming, a rural US state with just over 500,000 residents.

While in hospital, Sullivan confessed she had stabbed Moore after seeing his coat near an examination room, US detective Jody Gardner said.

Sullivan told police that she and Moore weren’t getting along that day. The pair argued at a party where Moore was being verbally abusive, court documents say.

Sullivan went “into a rage”, grabbed a knife and made stabbing motions towards Moore, but he was standing closer than she thought, and he was stabbed, court documents said.

The accused told police she just felt “angry” and didn’t feel physically threatened by Moore.

Moore and Sullivan were heavily drinking in a housing trailer with four others, another Kiwi in the party said.

Sullivan moved to her own trailer after an offensive comment was made towards her, with Sullivan later following to comfort her, the witness said.

Austin Farrington/Unsplash The pair had been working as shearers in Wyoming, US.

The witness, Stacy Hikawai, said she later woke and saw Moore bleeding heavily from a wound in his side and Sullivan had blood on her hands.

Moore was then taken to hospital by the others at the party.

Police found a large kitchen knife with suspected blood on the blade when they carried out a search warrant, the court documents said.

Sullivan has a $500,000 bond, however, she can’t leave Lincoln County if that is paid.

Under Wyoming law, second-degree murder is defined as killing purposefully with malice.

Sullivan would serve 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

Kemmerer is a town of about 3000 people and is known for being the founding site of department store chain giant JCPenny.

A Givealittle page created by Michael Jefferis, a friend of Moore’s, said “Moorey” was like a brother to him.

“For seven years we lived and breathed shearing, touring around the world, working in Scotland, Australia, the USA, and New Zealand. We also competed at many speed shear competitions in Wales, Australia, and New Zealand

“I called him my brother, as do many of our friends, he was definitely the life of the party and had such a heart of gold. Andrew was a very loved person throughout the shearing industry, and I know he will be sorely missed by all of us who knew him.”