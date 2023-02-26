Police appealing for witnesses after man critically injured in Whangārei assault

Police are wanting to talk to anyone who may have witnesses of filmed the alleged assault.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in Whangārei after allegedly been assaulted by a group of males, police say.

Police in Whangārei are now appealing for information after the 36-year-old was assaulted at about 2.45am on Water St which involved a group of males.

The 36-year-old suffered a serious head injury and was flown to Auckland City Hospital where he underwent surgery on Sunday morning.

He is in a critical but stable condition, police said.

A number of people are believed to have been in the area at the time, and anyone who witnessed or filmed the altercation is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update Report'. Reference 230226/5741.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.