Schools in the area were locked down during the stand-off.

The man who was in a day-long stand-off with police in West Auckland’s Henderson on Friday has been named.

“He was Trinity Duffy, also known as James Helu, aged 39,” a police spokesperson said.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

The incident began at 7am on Friday, when police went to the address to carry out a pre-planned search warrant for a gang member wanted for “serious offending”, and were met with “extreme hostility”.

READ MORE:

* Police name man found dead in Henderson stand-off

* Man found dead after police met with 'extreme hostility' in west Auckland standoff

* Police watchdog and Privacy Commissioner to jointly investigate youth photography



They had been trying to communicate with the man throughout the day, a spokesman said, but the man “repeatedly refused to engage” with police.

Armed police surrounded the Newington Rd house in Henderson, with the cordon blocking off multiple streets and nearby shops.

Chris McKeen/Stuff AOS officers were at the Newington Rd standoff on Friday.

A Facebook post has been shared in tribute to Duffy.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Trinity Elijah Kolo Duffy James Helu,” the poster, Dian Tahapeehi wrote.

“Forever known as the loving father of his four beautiful children and husband of his loyal, loving partner, son, brother and friend of many. You will be sorely missed my dear friend.”

Nearby Holy Cross Catholic School was locked down on Friday and school officials told parents to keep their children away.

Parents were seen arriving at the school with their children in cars, but were being turned away by police.

The school earlier posted a short message on its Facebook page, saying: “Keep your children home. School in lockdown.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police and an ambulance could be seen in the area on Friday.

Four teachers and “some kids” who had already arrived at the school were all safe in a classroom where the police had put them, the notice said.

In the afternoon, the armed offenders squad made entry into the address and “located the man deceased inside”.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority were to be advised of the incident.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this incident has now concluded, and they will see cordons lifting in the area and residents able to return home,” police said on Friday.

“There is no ongoing risk to the community as a result of this matter.”