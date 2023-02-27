Man arrested after ute plunges into Blenheim's Supercheap Auto

A Picton man has been charged with drink-driving after a ute crashed into Supercheap Auto on Sunday morning.

A man has been charged with drink-driving after a ute plunged into the side of Blenheim’s Supercheap Auto in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services responding to the crash found the front half of the ute embedded in the wall, about 4am, on Grove Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the Blenheim Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the “car versus building” incident but were quickly stood down as there was nobody at the scene.

Senior Constable Russ Smith, of Blenheim, said a 34-year-old Picton resident was later arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He was charged with drink-driving with a level of 832 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

He will appear in the Blenheim District Court on March 30, Smith said.

Supercheap Auto was closed after the crash to allow structural surveyors to inspect the building.

Another crash over the weekend involved a vehicle crashing into a walkway on Milton Terrace in Picton shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

Police, two fire trucks from Picton Volunteer Fire Brigade and one ambulance attended the scene, but a police spokesperson said no one was injured.