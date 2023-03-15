Man to be deported after strangling wife to point of black-out

A man will be deported after assaulting his wife and repeatedly driving drunk. (File photo)

A 39-year-old man will be deported to India after being convicted of assaulting his wife and repeatedly driving drunk.

The man, whose name is suppressed in the Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision detailing his case, has been ordered to leave the country by April 2023.

According to the decision, he strangled his now-31-year-old wife to the point of black-out, then punched her three times in the head.

In its ruling, the tribunal said although the deportation amounted to “harsh consequences for all involved” – including the man’s wife and their daughter, who is nearly 5 – it was not a disproportionate response.

READ MORE:

* Domestic abuser won't be deported as it would be 'unduly harsh' on his children

* Kiwis facing deportation from Australia thrown lifeline, but change too late for some

* Rajvinder Singh had a unique defence: 'I've fallen under the spell of a God-like figure'



“It is his own actions which have resulted in his current predicament.”

As well as the assault conviction in 2020, the man has multiple drink-driving convictions going back to 2009.

He also has two convictions for breaching his community work orders, made in response to the drink-driving offences.

The Tribunal said these showed he did not take his convictions seriously, had chosen to reoffend and “put himself at risk of deportation.”

During his appeal, his wife – who has New Zealand residency independently of her husband and wholly owns the home they live in – submitted the pair were in a stable relationship.

But the evidence was against them. Repeated arguments and calls to police before and after the assault led the tribunal to believe their relationship was not stable.

The couple also argued they should remain together in New Zealand for the sake of their daughter, who allegedly had separation anxiety about her father leaving their home.

The tribunal responded that if the wife and daughter remained in New Zealand, the man could easily have them visit India and keep in touch over the phone and online. He would also be allowed to apply to visit his family in New Zealand.

The tribunal detailed his assault on his wife in August 2020, where he threatened, strangled and punched her, then reported himself to police.

Kathryn George/Stuff Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

It happened after he had been drinking with a friend while his wife was asleep. About 4am, he tried to kiss her. She pushed him away and they argued.

He strangled her from behind and she blacked out for between five and ten seconds. She then tried to punch him and ran to shelter in her car.

The man threatened to hit the car with a rock unless she came back to the house. When she relented, he punched the back of her head three times.

The man must return to India, where he has no immediate family as his widowed mother and brother live in Canada.

He told the tribunal he worried about his safety there, because his wife’s family was angry about the assault and apparently made “veiled threats” against him.

However, he did not supply evidence of these alleged threats.

Domestic violence: where to get help