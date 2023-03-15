Man to be deported after strangling wife to point of black-out
A 39-year-old man will be deported to India after being convicted of assaulting his wife and repeatedly driving drunk.
The man, whose name is suppressed in the Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision detailing his case, has been ordered to leave the country by April 2023.
According to the decision, he strangled his now-31-year-old wife to the point of black-out, then punched her three times in the head.
In its ruling, the tribunal said although the deportation amounted to “harsh consequences for all involved” – including the man’s wife and their daughter, who is nearly 5 – it was not a disproportionate response.
“It is his own actions which have resulted in his current predicament.”
As well as the assault conviction in 2020, the man has multiple drink-driving convictions going back to 2009.
He also has two convictions for breaching his community work orders, made in response to the drink-driving offences.
The Tribunal said these showed he did not take his convictions seriously, had chosen to reoffend and “put himself at risk of deportation.”
During his appeal, his wife – who has New Zealand residency independently of her husband and wholly owns the home they live in – submitted the pair were in a stable relationship.
But the evidence was against them. Repeated arguments and calls to police before and after the assault led the tribunal to believe their relationship was not stable.
The couple also argued they should remain together in New Zealand for the sake of their daughter, who allegedly had separation anxiety about her father leaving their home.
The tribunal responded that if the wife and daughter remained in New Zealand, the man could easily have them visit India and keep in touch over the phone and online. He would also be allowed to apply to visit his family in New Zealand.
The tribunal detailed his assault on his wife in August 2020, where he threatened, strangled and punched her, then reported himself to police.
It happened after he had been drinking with a friend while his wife was asleep. About 4am, he tried to kiss her. She pushed him away and they argued.
He strangled her from behind and she blacked out for between five and ten seconds. She then tried to punch him and ran to shelter in her car.
The man threatened to hit the car with a rock unless she came back to the house. When she relented, he punched the back of her head three times.
The man must return to India, where he has no immediate family as his widowed mother and brother live in Canada.
He told the tribunal he worried about his safety there, because his wife’s family was angry about the assault and apparently made “veiled threats” against him.
However, he did not supply evidence of these alleged threats.
Domestic violence: where to get help
- Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843
- Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111
- If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women’s Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.