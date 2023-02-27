Pair wanted in connection with bus driver attack in central Auckland

Do you recognise these people? Police want to hear from you.

Police are appealing to the Auckland public to help find a woman and a man who may be connected to an attack on a bus driver.

The bus driver was attacked on December 18, 2022, and sustained a “facial injury”.

“Police investigating a serious assault on a bus on 18 December 2022 are seeking assistance from the public to identify the pictured individuals,” a spokesperson said on the Auckland City District Police Facebook page.

Police said they were called to the incident at about 8.15am to the bus that was travelling the Beaumont St to Karangahape Rd route.

READ MORE:

* Driver and passengers assaulted during Wellington car hijacking

* Police call for witnesses following serious assault in Whanganui

* Appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed by bus in Wellington



“We understand the male and female pictured will be able to assist us with our enquiries,” police said.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are appealing to the public to find this woman and man.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are investigating a serious assault on a bus that occurred on December 18, 2022.

Anyone with footage or information that may be able to help is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, file number 221219/3472.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.