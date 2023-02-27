Four Mt Eden prison staff assaulted over weekend, one still in hospital

“Unprovoked” prisoners assaulted staff in two separate incidents at Mt Eden Corrections Facility over the weekend.

Prison director Dion Paki said in a statement to Stuff that staff were providing lunch to prisoners on Saturday when a prisoner suddenly assaulted a staff member by punching them.

“Nearby staff responded immediately to assist their colleague and secure the prisoner,” Paki said.

The staff member was seen by medical staff and are now recovering at home.

Then on Sunday, a prisoner suddenly assaulted a staff member during lock up without warning.

“Two staff in the unit responded immediately, but in intervening, were assaulted by the main perpetrator and two other prisoners,” Paki said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff "Rock College", Mark Derby's new book about Mt Eden Prison, paints a grim picture of New Zealand's oldest penal institution (first published August 2020).

“The first staff member was taken to hospital for off-site medical attention, where he remains. The two staff members who were assaulted when they ran to assist were taken to an off-site medical centre for assessment and are now recovering at home.”

Paki said all four prisoners have been relocated to the management unit and will be charged with misconduct. The police have also been notified.

“These assaults are unacceptable. Corrections Officers come to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe.

“They do an exceptional and brave job in often very challenging circumstances. The assaults on them have been gutless and unprovoked,” Paki said.

Paki said reviews would be undertaken and all staff are being supported by managers and Corrections’ welfare team and will not return to work until they are ready.

Paki said the threat of violence inside prisons cannot be eliminated entirely, “but we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners”.

Staff are trained in de-escalation techniques, interpersonal and tactical communication skills, as well as being equipped with stab resistant vests, body-worn cameras and pepper spray.