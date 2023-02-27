School principal resigns after investigation into hiring of rapist relative

Two women have told Stuff they were sexually attacked by a teenager who was later employed by an Auckland School whose principal is a close relative.

The principal of an Auckland school – where a rapist relative was hired as a teacher aide – has resigned, following an investigation.

Stuff revealed in September that the school had hired a teenager closely related to the principal.

The man, hired as a classroom assistant, had raped a young woman and sexually violated another, and resigned hours after the story was published.

Two weeks later, the principal went on leave and the school announced a lawyer was investigating.

READ MORE:

* Teacher aide quits job at Auckland school after Stuff reveals he is a rapist

* School principal on leave amid investigation into hiring of rapist relative



In a statement to parents on Monday, the board of trustees said the investigation “found that certain procedural and legislative requirements were not fully met in the hiring of the teacher aide”.

The principal has resigned “as she considers this to be in the best interests of the school and community and is effective immediately”.

The statement thanks her for her “contribution” to the school and wishes her the best for her future.

Stuff has asked the board chair if the report will be released publicly and if the principal received any kind of severance package. The chair is yet to respond.

One parent who spoke to Stuff paid tribute to the two survivors who came forward and shared their personal stories about their attacker, now working in a school.

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank the women and their families for standing up for something they knew was wrong.”

She said she wanted to know exactly what “procedural and legislative requirements” had not been met and says the entire report should be made public.

Another mother said, even if the report had to be partially redacted, it should be released.

“The board has a responsibility to the public to be 100% transparent and timely in their response... They should say what they did, how they did it, and what it cost.”

She wanted to know how much money was spent on the public relations company, consulted by the board in its communication with parents, and the legal fees for the lawyer who carried out the investigation.

Asked if she too wanted an apology, the mother said would prefer an explanation.

Another mother said she was disgusted that it appeared the hiring of the teacher aide effectively condoned his behaviour.

“I needed my daughters to see that that wasn't OK. So, to a degree, today’s outcome achieved that.”

She said her daughter was angry the principal did not seem to live up to her own principles.

“She said, ‘[The principal] always told us what to do and apologise, and she’s completely undermined that.’”

She hoped the school could now recruit the leadership it deserved.

The resignation comes on the same day that a parent sent a letter to the Prime Minister, education minister and senior ministerial officials, asking for them to intervene in the school’s governance.

The parent, who is also a lawyer, said the teacher aide’s presence at the school exposed students to danger which amounted to a breach of legislation.

He also criticised the board for employing a public relations company to write a message to parents, sent after the Stuff article was published.

The letter said the board had used “claims of confidentiality” to keep information from parents.

“Alleged claims of confidentiality do not apply to providing information directly relevant to the safety of children.”

The parent said the breaches were so serious they warranted an intervention by the Ministry of Education. Two of the options available were to appoint a statutory manager or to dissolve the board of trustees and appoint a commissioner.

“This scandalous situation should not be allowed to persist.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Victim advocate Ruth Money.

Victim advocate Ruth Money has been supporting the two young women who spoke out about the teacher aide’s abuse.

She said the delays in the release of the investigation and its outcome have been “inordinate”, given Stuff first approached the board about the issue on August 30, 2022.

“The delay shows a concerning lack of urgency when it comes to child protection.”

Money said the two survivors who bravely came forward and told their stories had been forgotten.

She said a statement from the board to parents, released soon after Stuff’s original story ran, included comments that could have been inferred as victim blaming.

“Astonishingly the board has never apologised nor corrected that disrespectful and completely incorrect statement.”

In a statement, te tai raro hautū (northern leader) Isabel Evans said the ministry was providing support to the school, but it was a matter for the board to work out.

“This is an employment matter which the school board has been managing. We understand the school is investigating the matter and is in the process of reviewing its employment policies and procedures.”

She confirmed the letter from the parent had been received on Monday, but did not answer a question about any intended timeline for a response.

The board’s chairperson said she had not been sent the letter and had not seen it. She said she was therefore unable to comment on its contents.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.