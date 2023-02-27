Police launch online portal after man critically injured in Whangārei assault

Police are wanting to talk to anyone who may have witnesses of filmed the alleged assault.

Police are asking the public to upload photos and videos that could help them after a man was left with life-threatening injuries after a late-night attack.

The 36-year-old man is in Auckland Hospital in a critical but stable condition after he was allegedly set upon by a group of men about 2.45am Sunday morning on Water St in Whāngarei.

Police have now set up an online portal where members of the public can upload pictures and videos of the assault or footage they believe could help.

A number of people are believed to have been in the area at the time, and anyone who witnessed or filmed the altercation is asked to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update Report'. The reference is 230226/5741.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.