Father of 10 killed in front of four sons in Māngere hit-and-run

Police at the scene of an alleged hit-and-run in Māngere, Auckland.

A father of 10 died in front of his four sons after a gang associate drove into him.

Talikavili Talakai​, 23,​ was charged on June 10, 2021, a day after a crash in Māngere’s Thomas Rd where Abraham Kauri​ was left for dead.

Talakai has admitted dangerous driving causing death. On Tuesday, at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Mark Woolford sentenced him to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

“Is that all. That’s f..... bullshit,” a member of the public in court said as the sentence was handed down.

Talakai is an associate of the 28s gang.

On June 9, 2021, Kauri’s nephew had a motorcycle stolen by a 28s associate.

A confrontation between the 28s, Kauri’s family and another family ensued, with the other family armed with makeshift weapons.

At one point, Kauri was throwing rocks at a car.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cordons were in place on Thomas Rd after Abraham Kauri died.

Talakai, who was driving another car, “deviated from his path and accelerated in on an angle towards the deceased, who was facing away from him, and hit him in the back, near his right hip”.

Kauri went flying through the air, landing several metres down the road. He sustained significant head trauma, including an open skull fracture.

He died in an ambulance shortly after.

Four of Kauri’s sons witnessed the crash, the youngest of whom was 14.

After hitting Kauri, Talakai sped up and drove off.

He and his associates went to a Pukaki Rd address where the heavily-damaged car was hidden under a tarpaulin, coloured mats, a wooden crate and plastic fan.

That same day, Talakai video called his girlfriend and showed her the damage to the car, claiming someone had smashed it up.

She became suspicious after seeing news reports about a hit-and-run on Thomas Rd.

When spoken to by police, Talakai admitted being the driver, but provided a number of conflicting explanations as to what had happened.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Abraham Kauri died on Thomas Rd in 2021.

He claimed he didn’t see Talakai because he was picking his nose and rubbing his eyes, court documents said.

Crown prosecutor Anna Devathasan submitted Talakai was reckless and had killed Kauri in front of his sons, adding to the whānau’s trauma.

Talakai’s lawyer, Mark Ryan, submitted his client showed genuine remorse.

The court heard Talakai had a mostly happy childhood, but there was financial depravation and he would steal lunches at school because he was hungry. His mother also died when he was 16.

The court heard Talakai had been praying for Kauri’s family.

As well as sending Talakai to prison, Justice Woolford disqualified him from driving for three years.