Five teens arrested after supermarket burglary in south Auckland

Five boys, aged between 14 and 18, have been arrested after a burglary at a south Auckland supermarket in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

About 1.30am, police were alerted to an incident on Periko Way, Takanini.

The group allegedly broke into the premises and took “a number” of goods, before leaving in a waiting vehicle.

Police and the Eagle helicopter watched the vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 20, in what police described as “a reckless and dangerous manner”.

The vehicle was eventually spiked and came to a stop on Grande Vue Rd, Manurewa.

The group was apprehended without further incident, police said.

The teens are due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Tuesday.

Google Maps shows Countdown Waiata Shores is on Periko Way. Countdown has been approached for comment.

Counties Manukau South area commander Inspector Joe Hunter said it was “a disappointing incident which puts our community at risk”.

“We are fortunate this didn’t end differently,” he said.

Hunter said he hoped the “swift arrests bring reassurance to the public”.