'Relief' over resignation of principal who hired rapist, but questions remain

Two women told Stuff they were sexually attacked by a teenager who was later employed by his relative at an Auckland school. (File photo)

The two young women sexually abused by a teenager who went on to become a teacher aide are relieved the principal who hired him has resigned.

Stuff revealed in September that the school had hired a teenager who was closely related to the principal.

The teenager had raped one young woman and sexually violated another. He resigned hours after the story was published.

But the principal hung on for a further five months while a lawyer was brought in to investigate the school’s employment practices.

She resigned on Monday.

In a statement to parents, the board said the investigation “found that certain procedural and legislative requirements were not fully met in the hiring of the teacher aide”.

Exactly what requirements remain unclear.

Stuff requested a copy of the draft report and the final report under the Official Information Act. The school’s board declined to release the documents, citing privacy.

Survivor advocate Ruth Money has been supporting the young women and said they were “relieved that finally their voice has been heard, and their experience has been acknowledged”.

They “did it all to protect the community”, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money says privacy has been put before child protection.

However, the school must release more information, and she and the young women still had questions about how the teacher aide was able to be in a classroom, she said.

Stuff asked the board if all parents of past and present pupils who came into contact with the teacher aide have been contacted. Stuff has been approached by parents from two separate families who have heard nothing from the school.

Stuff has asked the school’s board if a copy of the investigation would be sent to the Teaching Council. The board did not respond.

Likewise, Stuff asked the Teaching Council if there had been any complaints about the principal. The council did not respond.

Money said sending the report to authorities would go some way to building confidence among parents.

The report has not been sent to the ministry, but te tai raro hautū (northern leader) Isabel Evans said in a statement the ministry was sure the school had the right expertise to review its procedures.

The ministry was confident in the senior leadership and the board, she said.

Money said the school’s board also owed the survivors an apology.

Soon after the initial story broke, the board issued a statement to parents that contained comments that Money described as “victim-blamey”.

“That statement says, ‘We don’t believe you, we don’t acknowledge you’ ... I’d expected something like that in the 1980s.”

Stuff asked the board if it would be issuing an apology to the survivors. Again, there has been no response.

The former principal did not respond to a request for an interview.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.