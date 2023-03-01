Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter after Boxing Day crash

The man appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday. (File photo)

A 20-year-old man accused of causing the death of a young woman on Boxing Day has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Jovan Pora was initially charged with kidnapping after a 19-year-old woman died following an early morning crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway, SH20.

Court documents seen by Stuff show Pora is now charged with causing the death of the victim “by threats or fear of violence”, by leading her to open the door of a moving vehicle.

He appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where his lawyer, Vivenne Feyen, entered not guilty pleas to manslaughter and kidnapping.

READ MORE:

* Further charges laid after woman dies on Auckland motorway

* Jovan Pora named in connection to Boxing Day Auckland motorway death



Pora further pleaded not guilty to refusing to give blood and failing to comply without a licence after the death on Boxing Day.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald acknowledged the family members present.

Some of the woman’s family wore T-shirts with her face on.

Prosecutor Charlie Piho sought continued interim name suppression for the woman.

Justice Fitzgerald set a three-week trial date down for May 2024.

Pora’s family members waved and said “love you” as he was remanded in custody.