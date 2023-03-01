Northland man found with gunshot wounds, airlifted to hospital

A man was lifted to Auckland Hospital after he was found with gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.

Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds in Maungatapere, Northland on Tuesday night.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they were called to the incident at 9.41pm.

“A man was located at the scene with gunshot injuries and was airlifted to Auckland Hospital in a stable condition,” the spokesperson said.

“Our investigation is working on piecing together the circumstances of what has occurred.”

A scene examination is underway at the address the man was found, and police will “speak to the victim when possible”.

Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’, and referencing file number 230301/6747.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.