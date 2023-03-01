Man arrested following incident in Glenfield

Police have arrested a man being sought following an incident in Auckland’s Glenfield nearly a month ago. (File photo)

A man has been arrested in West Auckland following an incident in Glenfield on February 2.

Police said the 35-year-old was arrested early on Wednesday morning, and was expected to appear in the North Shore District Court later on Wednesday.

It is the third arrest related to this incident.

At least 15 police cars were seen in Henderson on February 2 while police swarmed a property linked to the incident, which took place on Glenfield’s Bentley Ave.

It is understood the Glenfield Library was closed briefly due to the incident.

Police last week advised they were searching for a 35-year-old man over the incident, in relation to “kidnapping and wounding with intent”.

However, they did not confirm what he had been charged with on Wednesday.