Woman admits assaulting West Auckland man who died in September

A woman who was originally charged with manslaughter after a West Auckland man died has pleaded guilty to assaulting him.

Pauline Cullen appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Cullen pleaded guilty to assaulting Andre Wickliffe in September.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded the woman on bail and ordered the sentencing back to the District Court.

Justice Fitzgerald cancelled the May 2024 trial date.

A police spokesperson previously said a woman had been charged in relation to an incident on Captain Scott Rd, Glen Eden, on September 26.