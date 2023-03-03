Kiwi charged in US shearing murder to face lawyer from Trump's party

A $500,000 bond has been set for a Kiwi woman's release from a Wyoming jail after she allegedly killed her boyfriend.

The Kiwi shearer charged with killing her Kiwi boyfriend is set to be prosecuted by a lawyer from the same political party as Donald Trump.

Andrew Moore died on February 20 in a Wyoming hospital after he was allegedly attacked by Monique Sullivan with a knife.

Sullivan described herself to a police detective as being “in a rage” after the pair had been drinking heavily with friends late at night and a fracas erupted.

Moore and Sullivan were shearers on a sheep ranch near the town of Kemmerer when Moore died. Police said they were part of a shearing gang which was travelling around the US.

Sullivan is set to be prosecuted by a Republican, Spencer Allred, who is a lawyer from the same party as former president Donald Trump.

Across the US, lawyers are elected to prosecute on behalf of the government at the local level, just like politicians are to legislatures across the government.

In deep-red Lincoln County, Allred won re-election unopposed in the November 8 election, winning 98.5% of votes.

Lincoln County voted 83% to 14% in favour of Donald Trump at the 2020 election.

According to a Facebook profile, Allred is a graduate of the University of Wyoming’s law school after getting a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

In Aotearoa, the Crown is represented by private law firms who receive warrants.

The University of Auckland’s Dr Maria Armoudian, who worked in the California State Legislature for 8 years and teaches American politics, said Republicans were more likely to throw the book at accused criminals.

“For a district attorney, if it’s a really conservative district, he’s not going to lose this case or be lenient,” Armoudian said.

University of Auckland/Supplied The University of Auckland's Dr Maria Armoudian said a Republican attorney might be more likely to throw the book at the murder accused.

Armoudian said that as attorneys were elected, there was the pressure of having to please voters and adhere to the party.

But, if the case became publicised, then other factors like race or Sullivan’s immigration status or how publicised the case became could influence the attorney’s thinking.

“The ones that really matter are the ones that are most publicised,” she said.

A second-degree murder charge like Sullivan is facing in Wyoming carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment if a jury finds her guilty.

In New Zealand, murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years, unless manifestly unjust.

Sullivan could face Allred’s examination quicker than if she was in New Zealand, under Wyoming state law accused criminals have an enshrined right to a speedy trial.

She is set to appear in court for the first time on Monday. A jury trial in a higher District Court must be held within six months of that appearance, giving a September deadline for a jury trial.

However, accused criminals are allowed to defer this right if they want more time to prepare their case.

In New Zealand, jury trials can begin over a year after a first appearance and some cases are even taking two years before they reach a jury.

Sullivan is currently imprisoned on a $500,000 bail in Lincoln County Jail.

If someone lodges $500,000 with the court, Sullivan is allowed to leave prison, but restrictions remain on where she is allowed to travel.