Guilty verdict in case of man who strangled Auckland teen, dumped her body on street

A man who admitted causing a teenage girl’s death has been found guilty of murder.

Trinity Oliver was 16 years old when she died in September 2021, while Auckland was in a Covid-19 lockdown. She was beaten and strangled by 24-year-old Vikhil Krishna.

Krishna pleaded not guilty to Trinity’s murder but admitted causing her death, with his lawyer saying it was manslaughter. He went to trial at the High Court at Auckland.

On Tuesday, after five hours of deliberations, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on the charge of murder.

Trinity’s whānau were present in court, as well as Krishna’s parents, as the verdict was handed down.

Krishna stood emotionless in the dock, sporting a black eye, as the verdict was read out.

Justice Peter Andrew remanded him in custody for sentencing in May.

The Crown’s case was that Krishna used a ligature, such as a phone cord, to kill Trinity.

Prosecutor Natalie Walker said it was impossible to use a ligature accidentally.

Trinity Oliver was 16 when she was found dead on McVilly Rd in Manurewa in September 2021.

“It requires thought, it requires intent and it requires conscious action.”

The defence said Krishna was suffering from meth-induced psychosis and was delusional at the time of the incident.

However, the Crown said his drug use was no defence.

Trinity and Krishna were in a brief relationship in July 2021, but their friends and families did not know of it.

After Krishna choked Trinity’s puppy, yelled and pushed her, they had little interaction until the week of Trinity’s death. Then, Krishna began asking if she wanted to meet up for a “puff”.

Vikhil Krishna admitted ultimately causing Trinity Oliver's death.

The court heard the pair met up on September 9 and picked up some methamphetamine from Krishna’s dealer.

Sometime after 2.42am, the pair discussed something that made Krishna “see red”, Walker said.

Between 2.43am-2.56am, Trinity was fatally assaulted. Her naked body was then dumped on the side of the road.

That same morning and in the days after, Krishna started to tell people, including the police, he was the victim of an assault.

He also told friends he had put a woman in a choke hold.

“He didn’t quite get to the truth ... the truth was a pretty horrifying story to share,” Walker said.

Krishna booked a one-way ticket to Fiji and was set to leave the country before the police arrested him.

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield KC said Krishna didn’t intend to kill Trinity, nor did he even contemplate it – he was “simply out of it”.

“This trial really reflects the horror of methamphetamine and the impacts of it,” Mansfield said.

“It seems rather clear that his conduct at the time, and after, just showed the clearest picture of a man heavily intoxicated by methamphetamine,” Mansfield said.