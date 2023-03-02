Boy referred to Youth Aid after assault leaves man with critical injuries

The victim was earlier in a critical condition, but police on Thursday advised they are now in a serious, but stable, condition.

A boy has been referred to Youth Aid after an assault in Whangārei left a man with life-threatening injuries.

The incident, which involved a group of males, occurred about about 2.45am on Water St on Sunday.

It resulted in a 36-year-old suffering a serious head injury.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital for surgery.

Police on Wednesday searched an address and found a boy who was spoken to in relation to the incident.

He had been referred to Youth Aid as a result, police said on Thursday morning.

The victim remained in hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” police said.

Following the incident, police set up an online portal for members of the public to upload pictures and videos of the assault or footage they believed could help.