Woman admits to manslaughter after 2-year-old Arapera Fia died during lockdown

Arapera Fia was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A woman has admitted a charge of manslaughter after a 2-year-old Arapera Fia died during the Covid-19 Delta lockdown.

The woman, – who still cannot be named, but Stuff can now publish she was Fia’s primary caregiver – appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to the charge.

Arapera died at Starship children's hospital in November 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a rental property in Gibbons Rd in Weymouth, south Auckland.

The woman was set to go to trial on Monday charged with manslaughter alongside Tyson Brown, who was the woman’s partner and is charged with murder.

Justice David Johnstone convicted the woman, remanding her on bail to appear for sentencing on April 20.

Her lawyer, Ina Stewart, asked for name suppression to continue through until sentencing, which was not opposed by prosecutor Luke Radich.

This was granted by Justice Johnstone through to sentencing on the basis of extreme hardship.

Arapera’s father previously said in a statement he was “devastated” to learn of her death, as he did not live at the same address as his daughter.