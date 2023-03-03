Man admits murder after woman's body found in burnt-out house in Auckland

Teao Ida Wiki’s body was found inside the house. Poi Tinei has admitted to murdering her.

A man has admitted a charge of murder after a woman’s body was found following a house fire in south Auckland.

Poi Tinei, aged 51, appeared briefly at the High Court in Auckland on Friday where he pleaded guilty to murder. Two charges of arson, assault and breaching a protection order were withdrawn by the police.

The summary of facts on the court file are yet to be finalised.

Police previously said that when emergency services arrived at the house, the fire was “well involved” and took 30 to 40 minutes to get under control.

Tinei was taken to Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns after the fire in Manurewa in September 2022.

Teao Ida Wiki’s body was found inside the house.

Tinei was due to stand trial in April 2024. He will next appear on March 22 where a sentencing date will be set down.