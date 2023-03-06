King Cobras gang member denied pawnbroker licence after burglary convictions

King Cobras gang members gathered at a Grey Lynn church for the funeral of a Head Hunter who died in police custody. (File photo)

A King Cobras gang member has failed to get a pawnbroker’s licence after 11 convictions surfaced for receiving stolen items and burglary.

Ammaron Taihia-Tomai’s application was opposed by police, who said he was a “member or associate” of the King Cobras gang, which they labelled as an organised crime group.

The rejection is a rare publicised decision from the Licensing Authority of Secondhand Dealers and Pawnbrokers (LASDP), the first since February 2018.

Pawnbrokers and secondhand dealers need a licence given by the LASDP to operate in New Zealand.

Taihia-Tomai was looking for a waiver to get the licence, as he had been imprisoned within the past five years – a disqualifying rule under the Secondhand Dealers and Pawnbrokers Act 2004.

Police told the authority Taihia-Tomai was convicted in August 2017 on five charges of receiving stolen property and six for burglary.

He was sentenced to jail for two years and six months.

Police also objected to the licence on character grounds. Taihia-Tomai owed just over $4000 in fines from dishonesty offences when he applied for the licence.

Taihia-Tomai also didn’t dispute police’s accusation that he was associated with the King Cobras.

Taihia-Tomai told the authority he had left his past behind and wanted to earn money for his family and to pay off his fines.

Recovery First, a support network for those released from prison, provided a supporting letter stating that Taihia-Tomai had tried hard to stay clean since his prison term.

Patricia McConnell, from the licensing authority, said anyone who wanted a licence needed to be trusted to catch stolen property if it was passed to them.

“I do not consider a person who is associated with a gang such as the King Cobras is suitable to be granted a certificate,” McConnell said.

McConnell gave Taihia-Tomai credit for turning his life around and staying out of trouble, but said “the information before me as to his character, circumstances and background is not sufficient to amount to special circumstances given the nature his offending which resulted in his prison sentence.”

McConnell decided not to grant Taihia-Tomai the waiver, saying he was not a “fit and proper” person to hold a licence.