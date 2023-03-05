Person who died after incident in Auckland's Beach Haven named

Emergency services were called to the scene in Beach Haven, on Auckland's North Shore, around 7pm on Friday.

The man who died after an altercation on Friday in Auckland’s Beach Haven has been named as Joshuah Tasi.

In a statement, police said Tasi was aged 28 and lived in the suburb.

”Police extend our condolences to Joshuah’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Joshuah’s family would like to thank all of the people who helped him and provided first aid at the scene.”

READ MORE:

* Teen boys charged with murder over killing of driver in Auckland



In a statement on Saturday, Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said two boys, aged 17 and 14, had been arrested and charged with murder.

“It involved an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, during which one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries,” McNeill said.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, following the crash involving two cars around 7pm on Friday.