Beach Haven fatal attack: Supporters and police clash as teens appear in court

Supporters of two teenagers charged with murder after an altercation in Auckland’s Beach Haven clashed with police and court security on Monday.

The boys, aged 17 and 14, were arrested in the Far North on Saturday and charged with the murder of 28-year-old Joshuah Tasi.

They appeared in North Shore Youth Court on Monday.

A large group of whānau gathered at the court to support them – but only a small number were allowed into the courtroom, leading to a shouting match between supporters and police.

One supporter could be heard yelling: “Get your f...ing hands off me.”

The accused duo appeared, one by audiovisual link, and one in person, in front of Judge Kirsten Lummis.

No pleas were entered on their behalf.

Both were granted interim name suppression.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police getting ready to tow a black BMW, believed to be involved in the incident, on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, after a two-car crash at about 7pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill earlier said there had been an “altercation” between the occupants of two cars, and Tasi had been assaulted and suffered fatal injuries.

A black BMW sedan wanted in relation to the incident was located by police in Glenfield on Saturday, McNeill said.

Earlier on Saturday, Stuff captured images of the black sedan abandoned in the North Shore suburb of Glenfield.

The vehicle was towed from its Roberts Rd location resting place at 3pm after neighbours said they saw police arrive at about 7am.

A Beach Haven resident, who Stuff has chosen not to name, lives near where Tasi died and was quickly on the scene.

“Nothing in life really prepares you for something like this,” the resident said.

He said he and others tried to save Tasi, but they weren’t able to.

A large group of whānau of the accused teenagers gathered at the court on Monday to support them.

The older teenager was remanded in custody while the 14-year-old would stay in a youth residence facility.

The teenagers will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on March 22.