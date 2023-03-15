Community rallying around 'friendly, well-liked' man after street attack

Rob Ludlow with his wife, Elysha, and children.

A man is still in a serious condition after being bashed in the head in Whangārei.

“Friendly” and “well-liked” Rob Ludlow was allegedly attacked on Water St on February 26, about 2.45am.

He was flown to Auckland City Hospital to go through an emergency surgery for a life-threatening head injury.

A Givealittle page set up by one of his family members on March 4 helped them raise about $54,000 in nine days.

Ludlow’s employer Cameron Harley, the managing director of Guyco Construction, said the community was contributing in many ways.

“They are contributing financially to help with the costs. There is a complete stranger [in Auckland] who has offered accommodation [to the family] so that family stays closer to Rob while he is in hospital,” he said.

“His workmates [in Whangārei] are getting around and doing chores and jobs at his home ... so that the family doesn’t have to worry about it when they come back.”

Ludlow, a construction manager, was “very social, friendly and outgoing”, he said.

“He is well-respected as a project manager. His industry knowledge is very good, and he has always been very approachable.

“He is very well-liked [in the community].”

Ludlow has a 2-year-old son and 1-month-old daughter with wife Elysha.

The police investigation into the case is ongoing.

A boy was referred to Youth Aid by the police on March 1.