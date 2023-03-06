Friends remember fatally assaulted Beach Haven man as 'sweet and kind'

Beach Haven residents came out to pay their respects to Joshuah Tasi, who was allegedly killed by two teens after a minor car crash.

A community on Auckland’s North Shore is in mourning following the death of Joshuah Tasi, 28, who was fatally assaulted after a car crash in Beach Haven on Friday.

Te Rata Hikairo, a family friend of Tasi, told the AM Show Tasi was a kind and loving person.

“All of our cousins and our whānau, because he's a little bit younger than me, just say he's the most pleasant, kindest, nicest person,” Hikairo said.

He said the community had wrapped around Tasi’s family after their loss.

“This is a whānau that always smiles. This is a whānau that always helps, always loves, that goes above and beyond.”

A friend of Tasi’s wrote on social media that she knew him to be a sweet and kind person.

“Such a lovely and sweet dude, always soft and kind towards everybody he was around.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police go door to door following a fatal attack on a driver on Beach Haven Road, Auckland.

“I will never forget your smiley face. This shouldn’t have happened to you.”

A vigil for Tasi was attended by about 100 peopleon Sunday night at Beach Haven Community House.

Prayers were said and flowers laid on the footpath.

A police spokesperson said Tasi had lived in the suburb.

“Joshuah’s family would like to thank all the people who helped him and provided first aid at the scene.”

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said two boys, aged 17 and 14, had been arrested and charged with murder.

“[The incident] involved an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, during which one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries,” McNeill said.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, following the crash involving two cars around 7pm on Friday.