Man accused of killing baby Googled 'how to wake up someone from deep sleep'

Tyson Brown is accused of murdering Arapera Fia in October 2021.

“She needs to be quiet or she’ll get it,” the man accused of murdering a 2-year-old allegedly said months before her death.

Arapera Fia died at Starship Children's Hospital in the early hours of November 1, 2021 after being found with critical injuries at a property in Manurewa, south Auckland.

Last week, Arapera’s primary caregiver admitted a charge of manslaughter for failing to protect Arapera from injury. The woman and her relationship to Arapera cannot be identified.

The caregiver’s partner, Tyson Brown, is on trial at the High Court at Auckland where he has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

On Thursday, prosecutor Luke Radich opened the Crown case to the jury.

He said Brown had assaulted Arapera out of anger and frustration.

The baby was covered in bruises and abrasions from head to toe, had fractured vertebrae, a brain bleed and died from a blunt force injury, the court heard.

On October 31, there were three people living at the Manurewa home – Arapera, the primary caregiver and Brown.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Arapera Fia was 2 years old when she died.

Radich said the jury would hear from the primary caregiver during the trial. He described some of her actions, which included her filming a TikTok video and smacking Arapera, as distasteful – but said Brown was the one who inflicted the fatal injuries.

Brown and the primary caregiver were in a relationship but Arapera was “considered a barrier”, Radich said. Brown didn’t want to be looking after Arapera, which was apparent in the months leading up her death.

Neighbours living at a sleep-out on the property heard angry yelling and swearing towards Arapera, the court heard.

“She needs to be quiet or she’ll get it,” they said they heard Brown saying.

In September, Brown told and showed a friend how he’d “deal” with Arapera’s “bad behaviour”, the court heard. He demonstrated a forceful shin kick.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Prosecutor Luke Radich opened the case to the jury on Monday.

By October, things were getting worse, Radich said.

The neighbours, who sometimes used the kitchen, heard Brown yelling at Arapera. Crashing and banging could also be heard, along with Arapera screaming, Radich said.

The primary caregiver came into the kitchen and closed the door.

“Arapera is being naughty and she’s getting her last hiding for the day,” she is said to have told them.

One of the neighbours took photos of Arapera a few days later, showing a number of bruises on her head and face.

On the day Arapera died, a neighbour saw Arapera standing outside on the cold porch.

“Yeah, she’s alright. She’s been naughty all morning. We’ve found that instead of hitting her she can sit there,” the primary caregiver texted the neighbour.

Later that afternoon, the neighbour texted Arapera’s father, Malcolm Fia, out of concern.

At 5.23pm, Brown made a number of internet searches on his phone, including “how to wake someone up from a deep sleep” and “how long can a baby be unconscious”.

No-one called 111 until two-and-a-half hours after those searches.

Brown told police Arapera had fallen off a small plastic slide that afternoon.

He later sent a message to the primary caregiver, apologising.

A number of witnesses are set to be called by the Crown including Fia’s father, neighbours, family members and the primary caregiver.

The trial before Justice David Johnstone and a jury continues.