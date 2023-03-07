Man fantasised about killing before driving into two schoolgirls

Caleb Bell was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man told police he was having a bad day, he finished his drink at a bar and decided to drive into two schoolgirls after previously fantasising about killing.

Caleb Bell was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment by Justice Geoffrey Venning after previously admitting two counts of attempted murder after the January 2021 crash. He also admitted drink-driving.

On the afternoon of January 25, Bell finished his drink at the bar and was feeling suicidal and felt like killing people.

He was driving along Manukau Rd, Epsom, when he swerved deliberately at two schoolgirls who were waiting at a bus stop in the early afternoon.

Bell intended to kill the pair, the court heard.

One girl was thrown onto the bonnet and hit her head on the windscreen. Both girls were pinned up against a brick wall and suffered injuries including broken bones, fractures and serious bruising.

Justice Venning said both girls have been suffering from ongoing stress and mental anguish.

When spoken to by police, Bell said he said life was meaningless and wanted to end his life and “take some people with” him.

David White/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Caleb Bell at the High Court at Auckland. (File photo)

Prosecutor Henry Steele submitted this was extremely serious offending, wholly indiscriminate and senselss violence.

”[Its] luck this didn’t result in the death of his victims,” Steele said.

While the act was spontanous, he’d previously fantasised about killing and this was something he’d ruminated upon, Steele submitted.

His lawyer, Paul Borich, KC, told the court Bell wanted to express his deepest and sincerest apologies to the victims.

”It was an effort to destory himself and others.”

The offending came from despair, hopelessness and from the grossest immaturity, Borich said

Since the offending, Bell has been willing to undertake treatment including abstaining from alcohol and undergoing counselling.

Justice Venning accepted Bell’s offending was random but said it was deliberate and such an act had been on the man’s mind for some time.

If his intention was to hurt himself, he could have driven at a lamppost or a tree, Justice Venning said.

The court heard Bell became addicted to alcohol at a young age.

Justice Venning said at the time of the offending he was at a low point in his life, had become isolated and wasn’t taking his medication.

The judge accepted Bell’s remorse was genuine and compended him on his attempts to rehabilitate.

