Man accused of historical rape of stepdaughter

A woman was subjected to years of inappropriate behaviour and indecent assaults, including rape, from her stepfather when she was a child, a court has heard.

The man appeared for a judge-alone trial in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday for the historic rape and indecent assault of his stepdaughter.

The girl, who is now an adult, alleged the stepfather raped her when she was 9 years old and then committed multiple indecent assaults over the next five years. The woman has name suppression.

In a recording of her police interview, the woman said at the time of the incidents she was living at home in Palmerston North with her stepfather and mother, who worked night shift, so her stepfather looked after her after school.

One day she had showered and got out to get dressed, when the stepfather asked her to see him in his room.

“I went in there and he told me to give him a cuddle on his bed. I hopped on [the bed] and I didn't have clothes on. He started touching my back and everything.

“Then he raped me. All I remember was being in so much pain but not being able to move. I can't remember anything after that.”

She said there were other instances where he would call her into his room or would ask her to sit on his lap in the lounge.

He would pull his pants down and make her perform an indecent act, she said.

“Other times I would be trying to sleep and he would come in at night.”

She said he told her not to say anything.

Eventually when she was 9 she told her mother what had been happening and her mother kicked him out of the house, but he later returned.

Murray Wilson/Stuff A man is on trial in the Palmerston North District Court for the rape and indecent assault of his stepdaughter.

She said after he returned to the house he waited a while before he started doing anything to her again.

“When he was home he would touch my body.”

She said her mother also told her not to say anything about what had happened before she was going to stay with her older sister during the holidays.

The woman said these acts happened regularly when she was 9 and 10, but it became less frequent as she got older.

One of the last times the man touched her was when she was 14.

“I remember when I was older I would start to try and fight him off.”

She said one day they were in the kitchen and the stepfather got angry and pushed her down some concrete steps to the outdoor area. She split her knee open and hit her head.

Before the defence could ask questions of the woman, judge Bruce Northwood adjourned the trial after he returned a positive Covid-19 test in the lunch break.