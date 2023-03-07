Boxing Day crash: Whānau fill courtroom as manslaughter accused applies for bail

Jovan Pora will go to trial at the High Court at Auckland in 2024.

Family of the young woman who died on Boxing Day packed a courtroom on Tuesday for a bail hearing for the man accused of her manslaughter.

Jovan Pora was initially charged with kidnapping after a 19-year-old woman died following an early morning crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway, SH20.

Pora has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of the victim “by threats or fear of violence”, by leading her to open the door of a moving vehicle.

His lawyer, Vivienne Feyen, applied for electronically monitored bail at the High Court at Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter after Boxing Day crash

* Jovan Pora named in connection to Boxing Day Auckland motorway death

* Further charges laid after woman dies on Auckland motorway



Pora’s whānau were also present in court, with security standing between the two sides.

One of the victim’s family members said “no, no, no” when they heard the prosecution was no longer opposing bail.

Justice Geoffrey Venning reserved his decision.

Stuff is prohibited from reporting the arguments under the Bail Act.