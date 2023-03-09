Woman to remain in jail for Molotov cocktail attack on girlfriend’s ex-partner

A woman who threw a Molotov cocktail at her girlfriend’s ex partner has failed to have her jail sentence reduced after also nearly getting it increased by a High Court judge.

In November 2021, Fatima Ibrahim​ yelled at her girlfriend’s ex, “You are ugly and I will make you ugly.”

Ibrahim was jailed for two years and four months by Judge John McDonald.

In a judgment released to Stuff on Thursday, Justice Timothy Brewer dismissed Ibrahim’s sentence appeal after her lawyer argued it was manifestly excessive.

READ MORE:

* Woman jailed for 'highly unusual' Molotov cocktail attack on girlfriend

* Molotov cocktail thrower loses name suppression



Justice Brewer said he originally considered the sentence to be manifestly inadequate given the charges.

However, at the hearing Justice Brewer said he was no longer contemplating increasing the sentence.

“This was a single and emotionally charged incident with events occurring in a very short time. Although the potential for great harm, or even death, was present to a high degree, Ms Panapa was not burned and Ms Nelson, at least physically, has made a full recovery,” Justice Brewer said.

David White/Stuff Justice Timothy Brewer dismissed the sentence appeal.

Justice Brewer said it would be unfair to increase Ibrahim’s sentence.

Ibrahim admitted charges of threatening to kill, assault with a weapon and injuring with intent.

At the sentencing, the court heard Ibrahim’s family fled Iraq in the 1980s and ended up in a Pakistan refugee camp before making their way to New Zealand in 1997.

In Kurdish culture, revenge was regarded as self-defence, one report writer said.

In November 2021, Ibrahim and Sharon Nelson had been in a relationship for about six months.

On their way to Nelson’s ex-girlfriend’s house, the pair stopped at a petrol station where Ibrahim asked her to fill a small drink bottle with petrol.

Kathryn George/Stuff Fatima Ibrahim failed to have her sentence reduced.

Once they arrived at Judy Paniora’s house, Ibrahim went to the front door and began arguing with Paniora and her mother, Tia Panapa.

Panapa asked Ibrahim to get off the property and Nelson got out of the car to speak to Paniora.

Ibrahim then grabbed the petrol-filled bottle, which had a rag in it. She lit it, throwing it at Panapa.

The bottle hit Panapa’s leg, causing her pants to catch on fire. Panapa then rolled onto the lawn until the flames went out.

Ibrahim ran to where the bottle was lying and threw it towards Nelson and Paniora.

The petrol sprayed onto Nelson’s left side, with her head, neck and shoulder catching fire. She also dropped to the ground and rolled around while Paniora helped to put the flames out.

“See what you made me do? You made me do this,” Ibrahim yelled.

Ibrahim then pulled out a pair of scissors.

Panapa managed to grab the scissors before Ibrahim ran back to the car.

“I’ll be back – I am gonna kill you,” Ibrahim told Paniora.

Nelson was admitted to Middlemore Hospital and received burns to 2% of her total body.

At the sentencing, Ibrahim’s lawyer Harvena Cherrington said her client was remorseful and willing to engage with rehabilitative programmes.